Crime 101 is coming to Prime Video on Wednesday

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When it arrived in cinemas earlier this year, the latest action flick to star Chris Hemsworth in the lead did not prove to be a huge hit, securing just over $70 million over its theatrical run, a disappointing result considering its rumoured $90 million budget. With this performance in mind, it's not surprising that Amazon MGM Studios is looking to make the film more accessible as soon as possible.

We say this as it has been confirmed that Crime 101 will be debuting on Prime Video as soon as Wednesday, April 1. And no, that isn't a preemptive April Fool's joke.

As for what Crime 101 offers, the synopsis for the movie can be seen below as can the theatrical trailer. The movie is quite the star-studded affair, as it also features Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

"Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices-and the realization that there can be no turning back."