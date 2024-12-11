Crescent County is a witch-tech open-world drifting and driving experience

During the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, developer Electric Saint just presented the latest look at its witch-tech open-world drifting and driving game, Crescent County.

This title is a single-player delivery life-sim that revolves around a young adult who becomes embroiled in the high-octane world of motorbrooms. The idea is that you use this motorbroom vehicle as a way to fulfil your double-life as a courier tasked with delivering parcels by day and then a crazy and eccentric streetracer by night. To add to this and fitting into the life-sim elements, you can then build a crew consisting of other motorbroom riders, customise your little apartment, and become wrapped up in local gossip and conversations and perhaps even fall in love.

Crescent County is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 with plans to launch on PC and Xbox Series consoles. As of the moment, the game does not have a release date, but a new trailer was presented during the show that gives another example of the gameplay, which you can see below alongside a slate of new screenshots.