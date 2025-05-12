Create a fantasy creature farm in new idle game Whimside

It's not the first time we've treated you to one of the best concepts we've come across since remote working: idle games, or games that run at the bottom of your computer screen in the background. They offer a way to have fun without losing focus on your main task, or while you're just browsing the internet.

Some time ago we showed you a title of this style called Rusty's Retirement, and now we leave you with another proposal less focused on building and more on the concept of farming and creature catching. It's called Whimside, and it has just opened its Steam page and published a trailer, which you can find at the end of this article.

Whimside is developed by Toadzillart and offers a game of collecting creatures (called Whimlings) to raise them in a relaxed way on a farm and watch them grow, thrive and give birth to brand new creatures, as well as decorating the place and its habitats to your liking.

There is currently no release date for Whimside, but publisher Future Friends Games says it will be released in summer 2025.