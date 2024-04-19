HQ

OK, maybe that tagline will have consequences for me later, but I'm sure that if I show Rusty's Retirement to my superiors, they'll come in and play too. This Mister Morris microgame is based on two concepts that curiously fit perfectly with me: working many hours a day in front of a computer, and the desire to play and not having time to do so.

Rusty's Retirement is an automatic farm simulator in which we control the automaton Rusty and his fellow workers to set up an agricultural farm. All you have to do is give him simple orders, plant the crops and clear the farmland. The rest is taken care of by Rusty, the odd worker and his drones. There isn't much interaction between the player and the game, but the magic of this title is that the game screen only occupies a narrow strip at the bottom of the screen, while the rest of the screen is free for other tasks, such as watching videos, accessing websites and using office applications. It's a game designed to keep you lively while you work.

For a game that demands so little from you as a player, the progression system is finely tuned. Different crops are unlocked as you harvest and generate biofuel that you sell to generate more money. This way you can buy more robot helpers, upgrade them and diversify your income sources (such as beehives), as well as continue to expand your land. You must also hire different workers to sell you new machinery and decorations for the farm, always having the feeling of seeing changes, and only spending a few seconds of your time, so productivity is not affected.

There is no difficulty in moving forward in Rusty's Retirement, except for time itself. Rusty moves slowly, unhurriedly, as he enjoys his plot full of crops and the pleasant ambient sounds of the soundtrack, full of gentle themes reminiscent of Minecraft. Music that, of course, we can mute to avoid losing focus on our tasks outside the game, although it must be said that it generates a white noise that helps to get into the quiet experience. Also worth a mention is the localisation of the mini-game into ten languages.

You can even spend a good bit of time not paying attention to the game while it's running in the background, as it consumes very little of your PC's resources. And when you do pay attention to the game, the "sessions" last only a few minutes. It's like those browser games that became so popular on Facebook years ago, only here there are no micropayments or any walls that affect your progress in the game.

This nifty title serves its purpose exactly as a game regardless of its simplicity (which is something I always value when giving it a score), and there really isn't much else it has to offer that players might miss, except maybe some features that increase the difficulty or some extra achievements on Steam for achieving certain harvesting goals. Rusty's Retirement has been a pleasant companion to work with these days, and is sure to brighten up the days of many gamers who have to go about the chores of life while watering small fields and growing their farm.

Simple, fun and enjoyable, Rusty's Retirement is coming to Steam on 26 April. If you're looking for a more work-friendly substitute to Stardew Valley, this may be just the quiet place you need.