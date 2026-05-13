Crazy Taxi has received a Game Boy-demake

Demakes are usually always well-received by gamers. Most often, they involve newer titles that push the boundaries, remade to be two or three console generations older. Now, however, Retro Dodo is reporting on something completely different: a classic Dreamcast title that's received the demake treatment, with the clock turned back significantly.

We're talking about the smash hit Crazy Taxi, reimagined as a Game Boy version called Taxi Boy, but the inspiration and design are unmistakable. And we're talking about the original Game Boy, the one that could only display four shades of grey/green. Spanish developer Pcnono Games is behind the project, where we'll once again be driving around a city (though not to the tunes of Bad Religion and The Offspring, as Narcisound handles the music). There are three drivers and eleven cars to choose from.

Although the overall premise is the same, the gameplay has obviously changed significantly, and the developers have also added the requirement to stop and refuel every now and then to create a more interactive taxi arcade game.

Taxi Boy is available for purchase via Itch.io for Android, Linux, Mac, and PC, and a physical Game Boy cartridge is also on the way. Check out the trailer and some screenshots below.