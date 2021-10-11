English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cozy Grove

Cozy Grove's Autumn Update has now arrived

It's the life sim's second major feature update since launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Cozy Grove's second major update is live now, and it introduces a range of new Autumn-themed features as well as several bug fixes and improvements.

Players can now enter their tents and decorate them from the inside with a range of items. The update also enables for cats to be adopted as house pets and two new songs have been added to the game's soundtrack. In terms of events, a new photography quest has been added and there's even a special secret Halloween-themed event.

You can take a look at the trailer for the Autumn Update in the video above.

Cozy Grove

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy