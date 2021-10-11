Cozy Grove's Autumn Update has now arrived

HQ

Cozy Grove's second major update is live now, and it introduces a range of new Autumn-themed features as well as several bug fixes and improvements.

Players can now enter their tents and decorate them from the inside with a range of items. The update also enables for cats to be adopted as house pets and two new songs have been added to the game's soundtrack. In terms of events, a new photography quest has been added and there's even a special secret Halloween-themed event.

You can take a look at the trailer for the Autumn Update in the video above.