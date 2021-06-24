Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Cozy Grove

Cozy Grove has received a sizable summer update

Players can look forward to new compositions and new clothing and customisation items.

The adorable life sim Cozy Grove has just received an extensive free summer update that is available now across all platforms.

Players now have dozens more clothing items and decorations to chosen between and two brand-new compositions have been added to the soundtrack. There's is now even more to do in the game too, as new quest types can now be accepted from NPBs (non-playable bears) and a very secretive summer event is set to start in July. Perhaps the most meaningful addition though is that players can now name their pets and hug bears if they are feeling brave!

You can take a look at a trailer for the update in the video above.

