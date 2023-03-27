Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 could cancel matches with cheaters in them

No, this doesn't mean as soon as you accuse an enemy of wall-hacking you can escape a match.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular shooters today, but even as hundreds of thousands of people play normally every day, there are also those that want to boost their ranks and ruin the experience for others by cheating.

Valve is usually quite good at detecting cheaters, but it seems that the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 will be even better at removing those bad apples from the bunch. As spotted by Twitter user aquaismissing, the new game will introduce an anti-cheat measure called VAC Live.

This could see matches being cancelled as soon as a cheater is detected, meaning you won't have to lose or win a match unfairly thanks to a cheater. Instead, you'll be put right back to square one, which seems preferable to having matches ruined by cheats in the first place.

What do you think of this new anti-cheating method?

Counter-Strike 2

