Counter-Strike 2 could cancel matches with cheaters in them

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular shooters today, but even as hundreds of thousands of people play normally every day, there are also those that want to boost their ranks and ruin the experience for others by cheating.

Valve is usually quite good at detecting cheaters, but it seems that the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 will be even better at removing those bad apples from the bunch. As spotted by Twitter user aquaismissing, the new game will introduce an anti-cheat measure called VAC Live.

This could see matches being cancelled as soon as a cheater is detected, meaning you won't have to lose or win a match unfairly thanks to a cheater. Instead, you'll be put right back to square one, which seems preferable to having matches ruined by cheats in the first place.

What do you think of this new anti-cheating method?