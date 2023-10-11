Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is Valve's worst-rated game ever

Even with the legacy reviews of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, gamers have still dropped the rating down to mixed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Counter-Strike 2 is currently Valve's worst-rated game of all-time. From hitbox issues to lacking game modes, players have picked apart this CS:GO replacement with incredible detail.

On the game's Steam page, you'll see an overall Mixed score for recent reviews in Counter-Strike 2, which likely would have been negative if the old reviews from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weren't still around. Over 1 million players have given the new shooter a negative rating, which isn't the best start for it.

There is the possibility that these are just teething issues which will be sorted in time, but it's clear right now that players aren't happy with the replacement they've been forced to take thanks to Valve abandoning CS:GO.

What do you think? Are people being too harsh on Counter-Strike 2?

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content