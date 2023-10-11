Counter-Strike 2 is Valve's worst-rated game ever

HQ

Counter-Strike 2 is currently Valve's worst-rated game of all-time. From hitbox issues to lacking game modes, players have picked apart this CS:GO replacement with incredible detail.

On the game's Steam page, you'll see an overall Mixed score for recent reviews in Counter-Strike 2, which likely would have been negative if the old reviews from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive weren't still around. Over 1 million players have given the new shooter a negative rating, which isn't the best start for it.

There is the possibility that these are just teething issues which will be sorted in time, but it's clear right now that players aren't happy with the replacement they've been forced to take thanks to Valve abandoning CS:GO.

What do you think? Are people being too harsh on Counter-Strike 2?