Counter-Strike 2 exploit sees players turning into Michael Jackson

HQ

Have you ever been playing a first-person shooter and thought "if only I could lean like late, great, and certainly controversial pop icon Michael Jackson?" Well now you can! A new Counter-Strike 2 exploit sees players lean around corners rather than show their whole body.

This isn't a cheat or hack, if you're wondering, and it happens when you scope in after moving around a corner, as the game can't quite decide what you're up to. Some have critiqued this as another piece of evidence pointing towards Counter-Strike 2 not being finished.

Of course, this is leading to a lot of frustration from players on the receiving end of this bug, but it is quite funny to watch. Check out some clips of the bug below, and let us know if you'll be hee heeing your enemies in Counter-Strike 2.







