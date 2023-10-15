Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 exploit sees players turning into Michael Jackson

No, there aren't tiny hooks on the maps for you to shove your shoes into.

Have you ever been playing a first-person shooter and thought "if only I could lean like late, great, and certainly controversial pop icon Michael Jackson?" Well now you can! A new Counter-Strike 2 exploit sees players lean around corners rather than show their whole body.

This isn't a cheat or hack, if you're wondering, and it happens when you scope in after moving around a corner, as the game can't quite decide what you're up to. Some have critiqued this as another piece of evidence pointing towards Counter-Strike 2 not being finished.

Of course, this is leading to a lot of frustration from players on the receiving end of this bug, but it is quite funny to watch. Check out some clips of the bug below, and let us know if you'll be hee heeing your enemies in Counter-Strike 2.



Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



