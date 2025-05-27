Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE

There are many different mice, but some are a little more specialised than others - and MMO mice are probably among the first mainstream mice to really take off. The formula has long been the same: a large numeric button system on the side, often with 8, 10 or more buttons - here there are 12. It may sound like a lot, but if you've played MMOs, you know that a lot of keys and clicks are needed. If you can move some of the functions to the mouse, you don't have to use the keyboard as much.

You can also combine the mouse with your streaming software - and since Corsair has acquired Elgato and thus their products and software, there is full integration between Scimitar Wireless SE and Elgato's Stream Deck ecosystem.

A small but important detail: There is a cavity for the transmitter inside the mouse, sealed off with a small door that is impossible to open without violence - so there is no risk of accidentally losing the dongle. And you'll need it, because it's your connection to Corsair's brilliant Slipstream technology, which runs with less than 1ms delay, switches frequency itself and can handle multiple devices simultaneously. Corsair themselves state that the range is 20 metres for headphones and 10 metres for keyboard and mouse - but I had a little trouble seeing the screen at that distance, so I'll take their word for it.

The battery lasts around 150 hours. To be honest, I didn't manage to drain it during the test period - that's a lot of hours of use. If for some reason you think Bluetooth is good for gaming, the battery lasts up to 500 hours - but then you might as well buy a mouse from the supermarket.

The price is on the high side: £119.99. The test sample was white, and both the design and finish were sleek and consistent.

The mouse is quite wide, with a smooth, almost polished surface. The number panel on the left slides back and forth so you can adjust it to fit your thumb - a nice touch. On the right side, there's a small ledge with a patterned, rough surface that provides a really good grip. It's actually strange that the entire surface of the mouse isn't made in the same way. The sensor is Corsair's Marksman S - an optical sensor with 750 IPS and 33K DPI. The mouse also has optical switches.

The quality is generally high and the mouse feels solid. But it's a mixed bag when it comes to the buttons.

The mouse wheel switch is downright excellent - it feels like a real mouse button, with a crisp and direct click. A huge plus. The primary click buttons, on the other hand, are disappointing: they feel dull and slow. When you press them down, it takes far too long before they return and are ready again. Maybe it was a Monday model, or maybe the spring system wasn't adjusted correctly in the units sent out to the press before launch. Either way, it's not optimal for a mouse in this price range.

It's a shame, because apart from the slightly large fit, it's a great mouse: it's comfortable to hold and the sensor feels extremely precise and fluid - just the way you want it. The side buttons require either a long thumb or some practice if you want to use them all. But with a little practice, it's possible to use most of them effectively and deliberately.