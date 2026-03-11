Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless Magnesium Alloy

Corsair has over the last few years upped their mouse and keyboard game a lot. The latest example of this is the new Sabre line that's somewhat different to the old ones. Super light at 56g, thanks to its hollow structured and made with a shell constructed from magnesium, (although you can get a carbon version as well, if the feel of the material isn't to your liking) on top of offering wireless support, there is even optional grip tape and replacement mouse skates, something that clearly indicates more of a pro or semi-pro esports product, and all with an 8000 Hz polling rate and a Corsair Marksman S 33K DPI sensor.

Price wise, we are in "expensive but not ridiculous" territory with a price of €135. Be aware that it's slightly smaller than most mice, and the test mouse we were offered was white but not shiny and glossy as it had a nice matte metallic-like finish. It's still expensive, really expensive considering it offers less than 60 grams of plastic, and it's worth noting that for those that love to run everything in a spreadsheet, the specs for the sensor will be somewhat worse than some competitors. No matter how much I love to quantify things, the main and the only thing that really matters for high-end mice is the tracking ability. Pro and semi-pro players may feel differently about IPS and acceleration, but I will take a wild guess and say that it matters little for the average gamer, although average gamers most likely won't spend a large chunk of their monthly food budget to buy a mouse.

I usually hate ultra-light mice, and not like a small distaste but actual hatred. However, this magnesium alloy is far superior to hold it, doesn't feel brittle or fragile like most others do, and frankly it's about time. This one has a build quality I actually like, and while some may dislike the honeycomb design and structure, claiming that dust and grit will get in and destroy the mouse, I have reviewed hardware for a very long time and that has never been an issue. And if you don't feel like the same, you can get the carbon fibre version that is fully enclosed, but I do need to point out that the side isn't magnesium but plastic and this difference in material is a bit strange to me.

The buttons are fine, both the main ones and on the side, however there is no description or specification of them on the Corsair website and they don't feel like optical based ones either. At this price point, I do expect premium switches on at least the main ones. It does use Corsair's own mechanical switches and they have a clean and crisp click that's fast on the reset, just as well as it should be. Still, one of the side buttons does feel slightly different from the other, most likely on purpose.

Corsair also relocated the DPI switch to underneath the mouse and I like that idea as I very rarely switch DPI and often activate the DPI button by accident on most products. If you are the type of gamer that cycles DPI multiple times per game you will not like this.

8000 Hz polling rate and a sensor that manages to be extremely precise, combined with the Corsair MMPro Control Large mouse mat, means you still feel in control and not like the mouse is running away from you. There might be some hardcore pro players that can feel the difference with and without a wired cable, but I can't. Using it in wireless does affect battery life a lot and while 1000 Hz will get you 120 hours, 8000 Hz is closer to 25 hours, something I would know as I ran it at 8000 Hz all the way (yes, you can have a middle-ground with a slower polling rate but if you paid for 8000 Hz you should use all 8000). That being said for non-gaming use, 4000 Hz, even 1000 Hz, is more than fine.

The driver is Corsair's Web Hub. It may not be the most beautiful GUI but it's functional. While it's a solution, it still requires internet connection and undoubtedly an installed driver programme on your computer would've been easier, but I also don't care for drivers that take up as much hard disk storage as a AAA game. So, I am, in short, rather conflicted because drivers are something that I rarely spend time on bar the initial setup, even if they are more useful than a simple web interface that transfer settings to the mouse, which then stores it locally.

So, a light mouse with decent buttons and a build quality that is far better than most others, on top of extremely good tracking. If you can accept the price and the slightly smaller size this should be considered for your next purchase.