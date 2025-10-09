Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight Wireless

There is lightweight, and then there is whatever class the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is. Clocking in at 36 grams, it feels like holding nothing, almost like air. This is quite impressive as the mouse has a solid body and doesn't use any sort of hollow honeycomb design to shed mass.

While the DPI changer has gone, sacrificed on the altar of lightweight, it still has Corsair's own heavy-duty Marksman S sensor, which offers 33K DPI with an accuracy of 99.7% according to Corsair, 750 IPS, and while arbitrary to most people, as well as the 8000Hz polling rate, these are top-of-the-line specs for any mouse, especially one that tries to shave off every single gram. Despite this, a battery life of 70 hours is possible, but that is at 1000Hz polling rate. Using the full 8K, which we don't recommend - 4K is more than enough for even competitive gaming - will only give you roughly 16 hours. At that level, each large swipe with the mouse counts. That being said, the battery life can be hard to gauge. It seems to not tick away but just move the indicator in rather large steps at a time. I still haven't figured out if 5% equals 10 or 40 minutes of battery life when using a 4000Hz polling rate. Oh, and there is no Bluetooth. That was extra weight and had to go.

And the DPI switching, this is just done via holding two buttons on the mouse for three seconds, something you would never do while using it anyway. Unless you have a special case for switching DPI often inside a game, this effectively renders the DPI switching button useless, as the RGB inside the mouse corresponds with a DPI target that you have set in the driver, so visual indication is also at play.

The switches are Corsair's own and mechanical, meaning a 100-million-click lifespan. Speaking of, the USB dongle can be attached to things — not a lot, but it can — and, most importantly, isn't made for insertion into the motherboard, but for wired connection so as to ensure correct placement.

While adding weight, I must commend Corsair on including rubber side grips in the box for the user to add. These are far superior to anything that is pre-manufactured. They also include some additional skates for the mouse if you are unhappy with the existing ones, which are UPE and not PTFE for some reason. It made little difference to me with my current mouse pad, but it will be important to others.

The driver programme has been replaced with Web Hub, an online-based system that works fantastic, to be frank, and didn't even need the mouse to be connected via cable, as everything could be done wirelessly. I have only waited some 15 years for such a solution... While some may point out that a web-based driver makes it problematic to use without internet, it's only needed when changing a setting, and most games today are more or less dependent on online verification of some sort anyway. There is also a macro option for those that are especially adventurous since there are so few buttons on it. But let's be honest, ditching the iCUE programme is perhaps one of the most user-friendly things Corsair could do.

So, the price. Wireless. Ultralight. High DPI. Are we looking at 150 euros, 180, 200? No. 110 euros. For some reason, Corsair has opted less for greed and more for sales numbers. I was rather surprised that this mouse isn't over 150 euros.

But is it worth it? Well, yes, the mouse is extremely light, but that part is easy to get used to within 30 minutes of usage, and more importantly, the sensor is extremely precise, and the mouse cursor feels like an extension of your hand rather than a crude tool for pointing. However, despite the small size — just over 3.8 cm in height — it fits the inner shape of my hand, so points for ergonomics on the bare plastic surface. But yet more importantly, both side buttons can easily be reached by my thumb without overextending it in any way. I use a half-claw/half-palm grip, so the small size fits me perfectly. The mouse wheel does have a tad too much resistance, in my opinion, and doesn't have the same crisp tactile feeling when doing so as the main mouse buttons. However, charging your mouse takes some getting used to.

While the lightness makes for an extremely fast mouse and the precision is high, there are no extra features. If you depend on extra buttons or shortcuts, this is not for you. Also, there is no RGB, not even underglow, and while people who want to be mature and professional in their approach to gaming may not mind, this is essential to others. If you keep that in mind, you will have a really good time with the Sabre V2 Pro.