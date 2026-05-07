Cops in California will soon be able to fine driverless cars

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Operators like Tesla, Zoox, and Waymo are gaining ground in the US, offering up taxi services in driverless vehicles, but as countless videos and reports can attest, their implementation in society has not been entirely smooth.

Accidents still occur, bugs affect design making and even collisions happen, but oddly enough, police haven't had the grounds to produce tickets for driverless vehicles, until now. California state has passed State Assembly Bill 1777, which springs into effect on July 1st, enabling police officers to fine the operator for traffic offenses caused by their driverless vehicles.

In this particular instance, the fines will be called "Notices of AV Noncompliance", and it's the operators themselves that will be held in compliance for breaking the law for every robotaxi on the roads.

The new rules also introduce stricter emergency response requirements after several high-profile incidents involving robotaxis blocking intersections or interfering with emergency scenes in cities like San Francisco. Operators will now have to respond to first responders within 30 seconds, while authorities gain the power to electronically geofence vehicles away from active emergency zones.

It's expected that other states will follow suit soon.