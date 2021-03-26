Co-op, sci-fi and RPG gameplay in new The Ascent trailer

You're watching Advertisements

During the current ongoing [email protected] showcase on Twitch, the Swedish action-RPG, developed by Neon Giant, was shown once again. It was one of the first games to be revealed for Xbox Series X, but still hasn't been released.

This time, we got to see gameplay for up to four people trying to survive in the harsh sci-fi world. We also got to see how the characters can benefit from co-op and help each other out, as well as some examples of both looting and battles, with some severely upgraded graphics.

Check the brand new trailer below. The Ascent launches sometimes this year for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included day 1 for Xbox Game pass.