Control Resonant reveals first New Game Plus details

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Remedy clearly has big hopes for New Game Plus offering an entirely new way to play in Control Resonant, as it's the subject of a PlayStation Blog post. The sequel to Control doesn't even have a release date yet, but we know exactly what we can expect when we wrap our first playthrough up with Resonant.

As Remedy explains in the PS Blog, Control Resonant's New Game Plus isn't about taking a perfect build and making it feel stronger as you rush through the game again, it's about offering another layer of customisation. One key way this occurs is through the unlocking of an additional artifact slot. Artifacts aren't something we've heard much about before, but they're key items you'll pick up with give you access to permanent, passive buffs so long as they're equipped. In the base game, you can have up to three, while in New Game Plus you can equip four.

As you'd expect, if you decide to take the game on again, the world will become a little more difficult to deal with. Remedy describes new boss behaviours, stronger enemies, and reshaped encounters that might make you adjust your build from what worked before.

With not everything being able to be found in a single run, it seems we will have to face Manhattan again if we want to 100% Control Resonant. Luckily, Remedy has thought ahead, and when we head back for New Game Plus, a lot of extras await to keep us interested.