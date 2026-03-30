Conquest rounds out the 18-character Invincible VS roster: Here's the full launch line-up

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Over the weekend, during an appearance at the 2026 Evo Awards, developer Quarter Up appeared to share a few final bits of information in relation to the tag-fighting game Invincible VS.

Set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 30, with a beta weekend happening next weekend, we now know the 18th and final launch character for the game, with one of Mark "Invinicible" Grayson's greatest enemies joining the fray.

The iconic Conquest will be joining the title as a playable character on launch day, bringing his signature and truly ruthless style of violence to the table. Regarded as a "devastating and unyielding "Striker"", Conquest is able to apply intense pressure to overpower "his opponents with powerful strikes, strategic counter projectiles, and a charging punch which builds speed and gains super armor as it travels."

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With Conquest's arrival, the full launch line-up of characters can be seen below:



Invincible



Atom Eve



Omni-Man



Rex Splode



Dupli-Kate



Cecil Steadman



Allen the Alien



Bulletproof



Robot



Monster Girl



Titan



Thula



Battle Beast



Anissa



Lucan



Powerplex



Conquest



Ella Mental (the only original launch character)



Beyond this, plans have been unveiled for the first-year of post-launch support, with four new playable characters set to debut within the first 12 months. We don't know the full confirmed slate yet, but we do know that Universa set to arrive to kick things off and then to be followed by the Immortal. Two more characters will then appear in the autumn and winter. We can only hope that one of these will be Thragg...

Will you be playing Invincible VS this April?