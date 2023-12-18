Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
TimeSplitters 4

Concept art and screenshots from the cancelled Timesplitters game leaks online

There are plenty of images to check out.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

A week ago, it was revealed that the struggling company Embracer had the worst possible Christmas gift in store for the employees at Free Radical Design, as the studio was shut down. This likely also meant that the dream of ever getting a Timesplitters 4 is dead.

But if you still would like to see what such a game could have looked like, then you should head over to ResetEra where a user has shared plenty of concept art and even some early screenshots showing various environments, some crazy character design (the cat...) and a whole bunch of guns. Make sure you check it out, as it might be the last thing we'll even see from the franchise.

We don't know the story behind those leaks, but it could be related to an unhappy former employee who wants to show what the studio was working on.

TimeSplitters 4

Related texts

0
Crytek talk TimeSplitters

Crytek talk TimeSplitters
NEWS. Written by Mike Holmes

Crytek's recent comments regarding TimeSplitters have inspired fans to start a petition for a Kickstarter campaign to fund the potential project.



Loading next content