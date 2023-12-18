Concept art and screenshots from the cancelled Timesplitters game leaks online

A week ago, it was revealed that the struggling company Embracer had the worst possible Christmas gift in store for the employees at Free Radical Design, as the studio was shut down. This likely also meant that the dream of ever getting a Timesplitters 4 is dead.

But if you still would like to see what such a game could have looked like, then you should head over to ResetEra where a user has shared plenty of concept art and even some early screenshots showing various environments, some crazy character design (the cat...) and a whole bunch of guns. Make sure you check it out, as it might be the last thing we'll even see from the franchise.

We don't know the story behind those leaks, but it could be related to an unhappy former employee who wants to show what the studio was working on.