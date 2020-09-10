Cookies

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

'Complete Edition' for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game revealed

Prince Persia wasn't the only property revealed to be revived by Ubisoft.

Prince Persia: Sands of Time wasn't the only classic title Ubisoft revealed it would be bringing back at tonight's Forward event, as we also learned that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game would be hitting modern platforms soon with a new 'Complete Edition'.

The title is a side-scrolling beat' em-up that released way back in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition will feature both the Wallace Wells and Knives Chau add-on packs and will launch "holiday" 2020 on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

