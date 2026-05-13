Comic artist Simone Bianchi explains the differences between working on DC and Marvel comics

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With fans queuing to meet Simone Bianchi, it seemed perhaps like we weren't going to get the chance to speak with him. Luckily, the legendary artist gave us time enough for an insightful conversation. With years spent drawing some of the most famous superheroes around, we couldn't help but ask him about the differences between drawing for the two giants DC and Marvel.

"I really wouldn't be able to point out any huge difference between the two companies, because at the end of the day they're just superheroes," Bianchi said, giving quite a neutral response before finding what differed between the two. "Maybe some Marvel characters, they have a slightly darker spirit, if you know what I mean. That doesn't matter if they're just superheroes or villains. It's just certain characters that go throughout the whole Marvel universe. Whereas maybe DC characters, they tend to be a little lighter, just to keep talking about lighter and darker."

It's interesting, considering we as readers may often associate darker themes with the DC universe compared to Marvel. We also asked Bianchi who his favourite character to draw is, which is of course like picking a favourite child for such a prolific artist.

"To be honest with you, when I got asked this question a lot of times, and I always change the character just for the fun of it," he said. "I'm going to give you a more precise one, which is of course Spider-Man and Wolverine for Marvel...I grew up with that character, and I started doing this as a main job with Wolverine. They are just two trademarks of my own life."

For DC, we get some more classic characters as Bianchi's favourites. "Batman goes without saying. I think he's the character that suits my style the best, especially getting back to the darker point of that. I also love Green Lantern and Green Arrow. Don't ask me why. I love green, and it's the colour that I tend to organize."

Bianchi also spoke about Wonder Woman, Marvel's Inhumans, and more in our full interview, which you can check out below: