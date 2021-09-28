LIVE
Code Vein has shipped 2 million copies two years after the official release

The Soulslike released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Yesterday was the 2nd anniversary of Project Vein's highly acclaimed action RPG Code Vein, the souls-like title was much liked, as you can tell we gave it 9/10 in our review back in 2019 when the game launched.

While celebrating the second birthday for Code Vein, the team has another great news to share. Via the official Twitter, it has been revealed that the total shipments and digital sales of Code Vein combined together have surpassed 2 million.

Code Vein currently is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

