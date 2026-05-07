CNN founder and 24-hour news inventor Ted Turner dies aged 87

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There may never be a man who's rewarded more for his business risks than Ted Turner. The TV mogul and philanthropist has passed away at the age of 87, as announced by Turner Enterprises. Turner is best known for founding CNN, Cartoon Network, establishing the idea of 24-hour news, changing the rules of sports broadcasting, pioneering the ideas of cable superstations, and even creating his own wrestling company as the owner of WCW.

As per Variety, Turner's life was an incredible one. Transitioning from billboard advertising to television after inheriting his father's business, Turner had great ambitions for the future of TV. After establishing ideas of basic cable, he created TNT to produce more shows for his new channels. He even owned MGM for a time, and in 1991 was labelled Time Magazine's Man of the Year. His rivalries with the likes of Rupert Murdoch and Vince McMahon are famous, and Turner was never one to shy away from confrontation, earning the nickname "The Mouth of the South."

Turner isn't just defined by the legacy he left on television, which in itself contains more achievement than most can hope to find in their lifetimes. Turner was also a philanthropist, concerned by environmental issues, overpopulation, and nuclear disarmament. As part of his work with Cartoon Network, he created Captain Planet and the Planeteers, an animated series that focused on environmental messages.

Turner revealed back in 2018 that he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a disorder that affects memory and cognitive functions. Since then, he has mostly stayed out of the public eye, although many who were involved in television have made heartfelt tributes at the news of his passing.