Climate change is causing whales to come closer to the coast in Greenland

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Whales are adapting to climate change off the coast of Greenland, as they're moving in to take advantage of melting sea ice and feed in previously inaccessible areas. Giant whales, including humpbacks, minke, and fin whales are feeding in seas along the coast of the country, after historically being unable to travel so close to Greenland.

Over decades, scientists have observed the movement of whales off the coast of Greenland. Until 2006, not a single humpback had been recorded off the coast of East Greenland. In 2007, seven humpbacks were seen, and by 2024 more than 150 ship-based sightings had taken place.

As per BBC News, scientists are referring to this as a "major ecological regime shift," noting "feeding frenzies" off the coast of Greenland. As some whales may be benefitting from the warmer waters, others like the endangered narwhal are losing their natural habitat.