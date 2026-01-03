Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has scored the third most GOTY awards ever

HQ

We know that you know that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has performed incredibly well in terms of sales, reviews and the number of awards for game of the year (not least from us). Now, however, Resetera user Angie has highlighted just how well it has actually performed by compiling a list showing how many game of the year awards the biggest games have received.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring has received the most of all time, with a total of 435. After that, there is a significant gap to second place, which is The Last of Us: Part II with 326. Then it starts to get interesting, because the title that has received the third most game of the year awards ever is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with 291. It thus beats big names such as Baldur's Gate III, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V.

It is worth noting, however, that all these other games will not receive any more awards because they were released a long time ago. However, 2026 is only three days old and there are many, many awards that have not yet been handed out (an estimated 100 based on last year's statistics). There is therefore every reason to believe that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will continue to be crowned Game of the Year, and potentially overtake the runner-up, but it seems much more unlikely that it will take first place due to Elden Ring's overwhelming lead.

What do you think, does Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deserve third place (and soon perhaps second place) for the most Game of the Year awards of all time?