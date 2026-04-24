Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 celebrates 1st anniversary by giving away surprise update

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In some ways, it doesn't feel like a year has passed since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's launch, and in others, it feels like the game has been around for ages. That's what happens when you release a universally beloved, record-breaking hit as your debut studio title, I guess. In any case, we're officially celebrating the game's first anniversary, and its developers have some surprises for us.

As announced via a press release, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a new, surprise update as part of its 1st anniversary celebrations. Players hoping for extra content might be a bit disappointed, but there are some new hairstyles for you to purchase from Gestral merchants dotted across the map. There are some bug fixes and improvements, too, which you can read about on the game's Steam page.

Moreover, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has also announced it's reached 8 million copies sold, and there's new merch for the game, in the form of a new top made by Orcival and a new beret. If you've not yet played the game, it's currently on offer on Steam for 20% off to celebrate the 1st anniversary.

No major content updates, then, but a surprise hairstyle change to mark the game's first anniversary. Now we're a year away from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 first coming out, we're sure there will be gamers out there wanting to soon here what Sandfall Interactive is planning next.