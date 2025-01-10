Civilization VII will run on your Steam Deck at launch

HQ

With release edging ever closer, you may be wondering if you'll be able to take Firaxis' Civilization VII on-the-go with you by playing it on the Steam Deck. The anticipated strategy sequel will be launching on PC and consoles as soon as February 11, 2025, and the good news is that it has now been confirmed as Steam Deck verified too.

We're told that the game has all functionality accessible using the default controller configuration, that it will have Steam Deck controller icons, an in-game interface that suits the handheld platform, and a default graphics configuration that works for the system too.

Essentially, expect Civilization VII to run on Steam Deck, not that we had much doubt it wouldn't considering it also has a Nintendo Switch edition planned.