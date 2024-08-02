Civilization VII will get a first-look gameplay at Gamescom Opening Night Live

HQ

While it might only be the start of August, it already feels like Gamescom is right around the corner, and with it we're going to get a hefty showcase thanks to Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live.

With it will come a lot of first looks, including our first glimpse at Civilization VII gameplay. The strategy game was first unveiled at Summer Game Fest in June, and on the 20th of August as per a press release, we'll get to see some gameplay, which will be followed a couple of hours later by a 20-minute deep dive held on Firaxis' Twitch channel.

Across the event, attendees will also be able to check out some of Civilisation VII at the game's official booth, so it's clear that Firaxis is making a splash with its latest strategy hit.