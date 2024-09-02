Civilization VII uses DRM protection Denuvo and requires 2K account for online play

HQ

Things looked bright there for a while, as a couple of weeks ago it seemed that publisher 2K Games was skipping its own launcher for the upcoming strategy game Civilization VII. But apparently, it was just one step forward - which unfortunately brought a couple of steps back as well.

Information has now appeared on Steam's site telling us that the PC version of the game uses the often demanding Denuvo copy protection. And if that wasn't enough, you also need a 2K account to use the game's online services.