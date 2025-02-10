Civilization VII is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S in the spring

HQ

While many of you will have either already jumped into a chunk of Civilization VII over the weekend as part of its early access element or are waiting to begin your generation-spanning endeavours from tomorrow in line with the global launch, now Firaxis has revealed that it has teamed up with the porting powerhouse PlaySide Studios to soon bring the 4X strategy game to virtual reality devices.

Specifically, it is Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets that are set to receive the game, with it planned to launch sometime in the spring. It will offer an experience that plays from a new perspective and that includes a slate of features and systems not present in the non-VR alternative versions.

In a Meta blog post, we're told: "Civilization VII - VR leverages the classic, top-down view of Civ, putting you at the Command Table, a board game-like construction where the world is laid out before you and has come to life. You'll be able to peer down from high above the Command Table to strategize your moves or lean all the way in to appreciate the finer details of your scouts, cities, armies, and Wonders."

The VR version of the game will support a single-player mode as well as cooperative and versus multiplayer action against three other players who appear around the Command Table as their respective leaders. As part of the VR setup, you can also experience face-to-face meetings with leaders, and witness actions and moves being made in real-time.

The exact release date of this version of the game has yet to be affirmed, but we do have a trailer for it, which you can see below.