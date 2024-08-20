Civilization VII gameplay revealed at Gamescom

HQ

The gameplay reveal trailer for Sid Meier's Civilization VII was showcased at this year's Gamescom.

Boasting updated graphics for the stunning units, buildings, and landscapes that fans of the franchise have come to know and love, it looks great. The cities on show in the gameplay looked more dense and grand than ever before.

The models for the game's iconic historical figures, extreme variety of military units and its stunning technological progression throughout the ages of your civilization all make returns with beautiful new models. Combat looks more real and well-rendered than ever before, both on land and sea.

If you want to see more, Firaxis Games are doing a deep-dive later tonight on their official Twitch channel at 10:30 PM CEST.