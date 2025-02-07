Civilization VII developers respond to negative reception, promise fixes soon

HQ

Civilization VII is out for Advanced Access players, and despite critic reviews being largely positive, the game has been heavily critiqued by fans. It's not as bad as it was at launch, as now the game sits at a Mixed score on Steam, but developer Firaxis knows it can do more to please players, and has already responded to its fans.

"Over the last few days, the team has been poring over your feedback, including our most recent Steam Reviews during the Early Access period. As stewards of the Civilization franchise, we hold ourselves to a high standard and always strive to create the best game possible. Civ would not have come this far without you, and your opinions matter greatly to us," Firaxis writes in a new post on Civilization VII's website.

In responding to this feedback, Firaxis is going to make some big improvements, with the first major patch coming in March. Currently, priorities include fixing the game's UI, as well as implementing features requested by the community. This does include some stuff you would have thought would be in the game already, such as allowing customisation of religion and city names.

Patch 1.1.0 is set to fix a lot of the problems, but we'll still be waiting a little while until we can see it. We quite liked Civilization VII in our review, seeing the gold in the game's core mechanics, but sifting through the UI is too bothersome for a lot of players right now.