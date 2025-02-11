Civilization VII: Deluxe Edition criticised on Steam

HQ

Civilization VII only officially launches today, but if you had bought the Deluxe Edition you could have played the title in advance since last week. Many users on Steam have done just that and had time to test the title ahead of release and clearly they are not exactly impressed, as user ratings now stand at 51% positive reviews. This shows that users have found things to appreciate about Civ 7, but also things to criticise. Firaxis has promised to fix a lot of problems that users have pointed out in a blog, and one person who isn't worried is Take-Two Interactive's boss Strauss Zelnick who said this in an interview with IGN:

"We think that as people play the game longer, the sentiment improves because with every launch of a new Civ, the team pushes the envelope a little bit and our legacy Civ audience is a little bit nervous about what they initially see and then they realize, wow, this is actually really incredible, and they dive in."

It's hard to disagree with him as the Civilization series usually has shaky launches. Civilization VII launches today for Windows, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Steam Deck, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read our review here.

Which Civilization is your favourite?