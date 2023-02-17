Civilization VII announced as two veterans leave Firaxis

It took six years between the launch of Civilization V and Civilization VI, so fans of Sid Meier's beloved franchise have been eagerly awaiting news about a seventh mainline outing. The wait is finally over, but the good news come served with some sad.

Let's start with the sad, as Firaxis' studio head, Steve Martin, and Xcom 2 and Marvel's Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon take their leave after 27 and 23 years respectively. The latter says he's ready to go somewhere else to make something that isn't a tactical turn-based game, while Martin is even more secretive about his future.

Heather Hazen, the new studio head at Firaxis, brings the good news by releasing this statement:

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio's storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise. I'm lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world. In addition, we will continue to support Marvel's Midnight Suns with post-launch content, and explore new creative projects for our teams."

So there you have it: Civilization VII is at least official, and Ed Beach will continue his role as Creative Director on the title. That's everything we know about the project right now, however, so feel free to share your hopes and dream for it below.