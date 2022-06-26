Cookies

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines has now surpassed 12 million sold copies

The simulation game launched back in 2015.

Cities: Skylines has now been out for over seven years, and has sold a lot of copies in that time. In fact, it has just been revealed that the game has surpassed yet another impressive milestone as the game has sold more than 12 million total copies.

This has been revealed in a new trailer that takes players on a little bit of a walk through history, as it shows off a look at the various expansions that the game has received over its lifetime.

If you haven't had a chance to check out Cities: Skylines yet, you can do so on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Cities: Skylines

