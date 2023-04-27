Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Cities: Skylines' final expansion has been announced

      Hotels & Retreats marks the last major piece of content before Cities: Skylines II launches later this year.

      Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have unveiled Cities: Skylines' final expansion, entitled Hotels & Retreats, which launches on the 23rd of May.

      Hotels & Retreats is described as a mini-expansion, where players can build luxury accommodations for their citizens and some tourist attractions to boost their city's economy. You'll start with a smaller hotel before moving onto bigger and better accommodations.

      This marks the final expansion for Cities: Skylines before the release of Cities: Skylines II, which was announced earlier this year and is expected to come before 2023 is out.

      Will you be getting Cities: Skylines' Hotels & Retreats expansion? Check out the trailer below:

      Cities: Skylines

