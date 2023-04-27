Cities: Skylines' final expansion has been announced

HQ

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have unveiled Cities: Skylines' final expansion, entitled Hotels & Retreats, which launches on the 23rd of May.

Hotels & Retreats is described as a mini-expansion, where players can build luxury accommodations for their citizens and some tourist attractions to boost their city's economy. You'll start with a smaller hotel before moving onto bigger and better accommodations.

This marks the final expansion for Cities: Skylines before the release of Cities: Skylines II, which was announced earlier this year and is expected to come before 2023 is out.

Will you be getting Cities: Skylines' Hotels & Retreats expansion? Check out the trailer below: