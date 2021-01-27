Cinematic trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion released

You're watching Advertisements

We have a new year ahead of us, and many gamers surely want to know what The Elder Scrolls Online has in store for them. During The Game Awards last month, Bethesda gave us a quick look of Gates of Oblivion, an event that will run through the year.

Now they have decided to tell us more and have therefore released a cinematic trailer that tells us more about the upcoming chapters Flames of Ambition and Blackwood, which will let us explore new areas. Flames of Ambition starts on March 8 (March 16 for consoles), while Blackwood is being released on June 1 for PC (June 8 for consoles).

Check it out below in a quite spectacular video: