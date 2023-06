HQ

Warner Bros. and Legendary gave us an indication of how much bigger Dune: Part Two will be with the trailer back in May, but that's nothing compared to what I have for you today.

This new trailer for Dune: Part Two simply ups everything from the first one with even more intense drama, giant battles, powerful speeches, deep love and our first look at Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV. It'll definitely be interesting to see if the movie can live up to the expectations on the 3rd of November.