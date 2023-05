HQ

Denis Villeneuve described Dune: Part Two as an "action-packed epic war movie" when he showed the first footage from the movie at last month's CinemaCon, and I can understand why after watching the first trailer.

It starts nice and calm with a conversation between Timothée Chalamet's Paul and Zendaya's Chani before we get an enticing speech from Florence Pugh, glimpses of different battles, sandworm-riding and more that definitely will get fans hyped for Dune: Part Two's premiere on November 3.