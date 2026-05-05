Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey looks more epic than ever in new trailer

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There are few stories more renowned than The Odyssey. The tale of Odysseus' long voyage home has been told over thousands of years, and now Christopher Nolan hopes to adapt it to a cinematic experience worthy of its historic status. In July this year, we'll see the film for ourselves, but before that, we've got a new trailer to dig into.

In the trailer, we get a much better idea of the story we'll experience in this adaptation of The Odyssey. People familiar with the original story will recognise a lot here, but there are some differences to note, too. Particularly, it seems that Robert Pattinson's character of Antinous will be the primary antagonistic force of the movie, with the rest of Penelope's suitors being more like his cronies.

Penelope and Telemachus defending their home while Odysseus is away will probably be more of a side plot, as Nolan wishes to show us the spectacle of Greek myth brought to the big screen. We get plenty of that in the trailer, too, seeing giant soldiers in silver armour, giant whirlpools, and a glimpse at a man-eating cyclops.