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The Terminal List

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in second season of The Terminal List this October

The next chapter of the story will land on Prime Video in the autumn.

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Following the first season of Prime Video's The Terminal List, we've actually seen Chris Pratt return as the character of James Reece in the Taylor Kitsch-led spin-off project The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Despite this being the case, we have been waiting for Pratt's character to return to the spotlight in a second season of the main show, something that will be happening sooner rather than later.

In a press release, it's confirmed that The Terminal List will be back on Prime Video for a new round of episodes as soon as October 21. We're told to expect an eight-episode season and that this chapter will be based on the second book from author Jack Carr, which is regarded as True Believer and sees Reece heading out on a "journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list."

A new teaser clip for the coming season has been released, which you can see below, and otherwise we are told that this next season will introduce a few new characters/stars, including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vasquez, Arnold Vosloo, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.

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