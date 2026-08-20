Chris Pratt becomes a hairy drifter in The Terminal List's second season

It's almost time for the second season of Prime Video's action series known as The Terminal List to arrive on the streaming platform. This October, the show will be back, seeing Chris Pratt reprising his role as the leading character of James Reece, all to explore how Reece finds new purpose in life after completing his list in Season 1.

With a premiere date set for October 21, a teaser trailer for the new episodes has now landed, giving us a taste of the intense action and how Reece goes from being a heavily-bearded drifter to being a sleek and effective military operator all over again.

While you can see this new trailer below, Prime Video has also shared an official synopsis for the new episodes, which you can read in full too.

"This season comes from Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer, where he puts "James Reece" on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list."

Season 2 features a few new faces and cast members too, including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.

Are you excited for more The Terminal List?