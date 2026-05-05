Chinese fireworks factory explodes, killing 26 people

HQ

The Chinese region of Hunan has been shocked by a recent explosion at a fireworks factory that has already left a high death toll, with tens of individuals also wounded and injured from the incident.

As reported on by BBC News, the Huasheng Fireworks plant in the area exploded, causing the deaths of 26 people and injuries to a further 61 individuals, with the exact reason for the explosion not yet determined.

The Chinese state media has said that officials are currently investigating what happened, all while more than 1,500 emergency responders helped evacuate anyone within 1.9 miles of the explosion. While there will be more news to come from this incident, it is said that the rescue operations have already concluded and that seven people were freed from beneath trapped debris.

While this may seem like a stunning turn of events, these kinds of incidents are somewhat common in China, with a recent blast in the Hubei province of the country killing 12 people back in February.