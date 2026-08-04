China reaches energy milestone as coal falls below half of its energy mix

HQ

It has long been a well-known fact that China has invested heavily in coal as an energy source, which, from an environmental standpoint, is one of the worst things one can do. But at the same time, China has also invested heavily in renewables, and now the Financial Post reports that this massive country has reached an important milestone.

In the first few months of this year, coal's share of the country's energy production has fallen below 50%. It is worth noting, however, that China is still expanding its coal capacity, but is expanding green energy at a faster pace, which is causing the share of coal to shrink.