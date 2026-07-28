China is throwing itself into the technology race with the mass production of advanced chip-making machines

HQ

China has begun to take its first steps towards breaking free from its technological dependence on foreign countries. According to a Reuters report, the country has begun mass production of deep ultraviolet (DUV) immersion lithography machines, a crucial technology for the development and manufacture of advanced chips, which China currently has to import from other markets.

However, the United States has banned China from purchasing ASML's most advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, whilst Dutch export controls have also restricted its access to certain advanced DUV machines.

President Xi Jinping has already announced that this achievement represents a success in the national initiative for self-sufficiency in semiconductors. The first five Chinese-made DUV machines are expected to be delivered this year to leading Chinese chip manufacturers, with a further 20 due in 2027.