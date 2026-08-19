China has completed the first phase of construction of an artificial island at Antelope Reef, a strategic military location in the South China Sea

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According to reports from Reuters, China has completed construction work on a large artificial atoll at Antelope Reef, a disputed area in the South China Sea. This artificial island marked the first step towards the construction of a massive military base for the country, which would serve as a vital stronghold in a future conflict with Taiwan.

In fact, the same report indicates that the latest satellite images show that, as soon as the dredging vessels left the island, construction began on a helipad and several buildings on the southern side. They also reveal the scale of the project: An artificial island nearly 6 km (4 miles) long, with a straight coastline of over 3 km (2 miles) - which some analysts consider a potential runway - and a harbour of around 700 metres that is already home to a Chinese coastguard vessel.

China has not yet acknowledged the construction of a new military base, whilst state media have stated that Antelope will serve civilian purposes such as weather forecasting and scientific research.

China has occupied all the Paracel Islands since 1974, when it drove out the navy of the former South Vietnam. Vietnam, which claims the entire archipelago as its own, has in recent years expanded its network of bases in the Spratlys.