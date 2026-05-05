China calls on the US to end the embargo on Cuba, describing it as "illegal"

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The political differences between the US and China are not solely focused on the global energy crisis caused by the US and Israeli attack on Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz, but also extend to other parts of the world where the US is exerting pressure to further its economic and territorial interests. These interests clearly clash with those of China's allies, as is the case with Cuba.

Since the start of the year, when the US carried out a special operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the country's capital and directly intervene in the country's crude oil sales policy, things have not gone well in Cuba. The island, a target of US expansionist ambitions even before the 1953 Revolution, soon found itself severely restricted in the fuel shipments arriving from Venezuela. Rationing and power cuts have been ongoing for months, and there are now practically no motor vehicles on the roads in Havana. Donald Trump wants to overthrow Cuba's socialist government, and last Friday, 1 May, the US President signed a new executive order, according to Reuters, to increase energy pressure and economic sanctions on the island. And China, Cuba's historic ally, has made its move.

Beijing has issued a statement criticising the "serious violations of international relations" by unilaterally intensifying sanctions against Cuba. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: "China... urges the United States to immediately end the embargo and sanctions against Cuba and any form of coercive pressure." Xi Jinping's government supports Cuba's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

It is unclear whether this statement will lead to any further measures in the tense trade war between China and the United States, but the blockade of the island is causing a humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of thousands of Cubans, just 1,800 km from the shores of their oppressors.