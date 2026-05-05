Chelsea's Jesse Derry taken to hospital during Premier League debut, posts on Instagram after head concussion

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Chelsea's 1-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest at home on Monday, sixth Premier League defeat in a row that almost definitively ended their chances of making it into Champions League next season, featured the league debut of 18-year-old Jesse Derry, a former Crystal Palace homegrown player that was signed for Chelsea in 2025.

Derry, also a player for England U19 team, had made his first team debut on a FA Cup match in February, and made his league debut as a starter on Monday, but suffered a head concussion when he hit his head against opponent Zach Abbot in the 45th minute. It resulted in a penalty for Chelsea that Cole Palmer missed, saved by Forest keeper Matz Sels.

Derry was strechered out of the field with oxygen as he lost consciousness, and taken to the hospital. The club later posted that Derry is "conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks" and all signs were positive. On Monday, the teenager posted on Instagram that he is well, that it was a dream come true starting at Stamford Bridge, and thanking teammates, the medical staff at Chelsea, everyone at St Mary's hospital and his fans for their support.