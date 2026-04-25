Chelsea moves women's football games in the Women's Super League to Stamford Bridge

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Chelsea will give a huge boost to their women's football team, and they have announced that all Women Super League games will be played at Stamford Bridge next season (13 home games). That's in addition to the Women's Champions League games that already are played at the main stadium for the first time this past season, with 40,000 seats.

Up until this season, women's team used Kingsmeadow, also used for the academy, with a much smaller capacity of 4,850 people. Chelsea becomes the fourth top-flight team in England to move their women's team to the main stadium, which greatly increases capacity and improves the atmosphere for the games.

Four games this season were held at Stamford Bridge, and attracted 30,545 people for a match against Arsenal in January.

The players wrote a letter to the fans: "This moment is not just for us. It's for every player to have worn the Chelsea badge. It's for every person who has pushed the women's game forward. It's for every supporter who has been with us on our incredible journey".

Chelsea F.C. Women, founded in 1992, have won the Women's Super League eight times, including every title since 2019/20 (although they will lose this season to Manchester City, nine points clear with three matches to go).