Chelsea finally wins again and sets up a FA Cup final with Manchester City

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Chelsea returned to the winning ways right after sacking coach Liam Rosenior, even if they failed to impress (only three shots on target): a 1-0 victory against Leeds thanks to a header by Enzo Fernández sets up a FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 16, and perhaps the only way to save a disastrous season, that spiralled downwards after winning the Club World Cup last summer.

In fact, Chelsea, coming from five defeats in a row without scoring, a first since 1912, may have a better shot at playing in Europe next season if the win the FA Cup, qualifying automatically for Europa League, than with the league, as they are eighth in the table, tied with the ninth and tenth Brentford and Fulham with 48 points.

On Saturday, Manchester City crushed Southampton's hopes for the final, with Jérémy Doku and Nico González immediately responding to Finn Azaz's goal in the final minutes of the second half. Manchester City will aim to conquer a domestic treble (they won the EFL Cup and are competing with Arsenal for the Premier League), while Chelsea will try to win their first cup since 2018.