Valverde stuns Manchester City with hat-trick, PSG thrashes Chelsea and Bodo/Glimt shines

Real Madrid took a big step forward in Champions League, defeating Manchester City 3-0 at the Bernabéu, overcoming their status as "underdogs" against the Guardiola side in another entry of the modern "European Classic". All three goals were in the first half, all three scored magnificently by Fede Valverde, scoring the first hat-trick of his career.

It was not a good night for the Premier League, as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Chelsea 5-2, with three goals scored in the last fifteen minutes, including a brace by Kvaratskhelia. Both Chelsea and Manchester City will play the second leg of the match at home, but they will have to climb a very tall mountain if they want to stay in Premier League.

Earlier, Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz rescued a point for the English team with a penalty. Again, the second leg will be played in England.

And finally, the breakthrough team of the season, Bodo/Glimt, stunned Sporting Lisbon 3-0 in Norway.

Next week we will see if Manchester City, Chelsea and Sporting are able to come back from three goals down, with the help from their loyal fans.

Champions League results (first leg)

Tuesday, 10 March



Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool



Atalanta 1-6 Bayern München



Atlético de Madrid 5-2 Tottenham



Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona



Wednesday, 11 March



Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal



Bodø/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP



Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Chelsea



Real Madrid 3-0 Man City



Champions League games next week (second leg)

Tuesday, March 17:



Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Arsenal vs. Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg: Wednesday, March 18:



Barcelona vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Tottenham vs. Atleti: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bayern vs. Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

